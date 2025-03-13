Back In The Day NBA

Nine-Time NBA All-Star Proves Yesterday's Players Were Just As Athletic As Today

Shandel Richardson

Feb 10, 1987; Seattle, WA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) in action against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Feb 10, 1987; Seattle, WA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) in action against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images
In this story:

There is the notion that today's NBA players are more athletic than yesterday.

Even if true, it doesn't include NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. He was just as explosive as LeBron James and many of today's stars in the 1980s and `90s. Proof was his ability to rebound his missed shots with a thunderous dunks.

He spoke about it during a recent podcast appearance.

"I knew when I would miss a shot," Wilkins said. "I knew how it was going to come off [the rim]. I would shoot a shot just so I could get a better shot. I knew the defense would turn to go get the rebound. But once he turned, I went around him. So I shot and went at the same time.

Dominique Wilkins and Kevin McHale tell a Dominique Wilkins story about Dominique’s tip back/putback dunk signature move! 🔥#DominiqueWilkins #story #shorts #NBA #hawks #atlantahawks #dunk

Posted by Justin Paden on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Boston Celtics great Kevin McHale was once on the receiving end of one of these amazing plays.

"Nique's a rookie," McHale said. "I go up to get it [the rebound] and all of a sudden there's just a force all over my shoulder. He grabs it, he dunks it. You know those short shorts? They were right here [pointing toward his shoulders]. I mean, he threw that thing down and I was like, `oh my."'

Obviously, teammate Larry Bird had something to say. Here's what McHale remembered Bird saying after the put-back dunk:

"Shoot, you better box that guy out. I suggest you put a body on that guy," McHale recalled. "That was one of the craziest things ever."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com