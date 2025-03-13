Nine-Time NBA All-Star Proves Yesterday's Players Were Just As Athletic As Today
There is the notion that today's NBA players are more athletic than yesterday.
Even if true, it doesn't include NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. He was just as explosive as LeBron James and many of today's stars in the 1980s and `90s. Proof was his ability to rebound his missed shots with a thunderous dunks.
He spoke about it during a recent podcast appearance.
"I knew when I would miss a shot," Wilkins said. "I knew how it was going to come off [the rim]. I would shoot a shot just so I could get a better shot. I knew the defense would turn to go get the rebound. But once he turned, I went around him. So I shot and went at the same time.
Boston Celtics great Kevin McHale was once on the receiving end of one of these amazing plays.
"Nique's a rookie," McHale said. "I go up to get it [the rebound] and all of a sudden there's just a force all over my shoulder. He grabs it, he dunks it. You know those short shorts? They were right here [pointing toward his shoulders]. I mean, he threw that thing down and I was like, `oh my."'
Obviously, teammate Larry Bird had something to say. Here's what McHale remembered Bird saying after the put-back dunk:
"Shoot, you better box that guy out. I suggest you put a body on that guy," McHale recalled. "That was one of the craziest things ever."
