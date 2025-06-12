Pacers Guard Reaching Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Heights With Latest Feat
The Indiana Pacers continue to break history in their trailblazing title run, exemplified by their complete team effort serving as the backbone to their postseason success.
Wanna see how? One of their guards achieved a feat that has only been accomplished five times since 2000, and it wasn't Tyrese Haliburton or Aaron Nesmith. Or Andrew Nembhard.
It was Pacers 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin off the bench. Mathurin joined Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard as the only players to score at least 25 points in the Finals at 22 years old or younger. The Pacers guard led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the Game 3 victory.
Haliburton headlined Wednesday's victory, but the contributions from Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and Pascal Siakam kept Indiana afloat as it continues its legendary playoff run. The Pacers' versatility and contributions from every player make them such a difficult opponent.
“This is the kind of team that we are," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in the postgame interview. “We need everybody to be ready. It’s not always going to be exactly the same guys that are stepping up with scoring and stuff like that. But this is how we've got to do it.”
The Pacers take a 2-1 series lead, surprising many who predicted Oklahoma City closing in five games. They are back in Indiana for Game 4 Friday night.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS
Lakers legend has strong message for Luka Doncic
Larry Bird lookalike goes viral