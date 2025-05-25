Pacers Legend Gets The Scoop On Haliburton-Brunson Relationship
The Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks rivalry adds another chapter with the battles between star guards Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.
Haliburton caught up with Pacers legend Reggie Miller to discuss his battles with Brunson as Indiana boasts a 2-0 series lead.
"We're alphas, we wanna be the best," Haliburton said. "So when our names are always in the same conversation, and now we're battling to get our teams to the NBA Finals, you're gonna see some competition and you're gonna see the best in both of us. As much as I hate to say it, we're friends. We text each other throughout the season. But when we step on the floor, especially in a time like right now, there's not much conversation to be had."
Brunson and Haliburton have each elevated their squads, whether it's playmaking and scoring or facilitating and leading. Brunson leads all remaining postseason scorers, averaging 30.4 points on 45.6 percent shooting. Meanwhile, Haliburton is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists.
Haliburton is slowly earning his respect these playoffs, dealing with the "overrated" label from his peers and trying to prove he is a superstar. He says battling a standout guard like Brunson challenges him to be better.
"To be the best, you have to beat the best," Haliburton said. "Jalen has been amazing, willing his team to get to where they are."
The Pacers and Knicks continue their exhilarating series Sunday night in Indiana.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ex-Bulls champion has shocking Scottie Pippen claim
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate explains why he was blackballed from the NBA