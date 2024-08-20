Queen Latifah Pick Shawn Kemp's Pocket During MTV Rock N Jock Game
Queen Latifah is one of hip hop's greatest pioneers after paving the way for women to be assertive and independent on the mic.
She knew how to go toe-to-toe with the best of them, including on the basketball court. Just ask former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp.
In the 1990s, MTV had a program called "Rock N Jock" where professional athletes would compete against the best in music and movies in athletic events. One of the most iconic moments came in 1994 when Latifah and Kemp went at it on the court.
Kemp took the ball up the floor. As he crossed mid court, he attempted to crossover Latifah. However, he lost control as Latifah took it all the way to the hole for an epic finger roll.
The crowd and announcers went ecstatic.
It turns out Latifah was quite the baller in high school. As a student at Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey, she helped lead her team to the state championship twice. Latifah played power forward while standing at 5-foot-10.
Her coach Vinny Smith would say about her game "She was a good-size girl, height, weight, shoulder, width and strength, and she had the athletic ability."
Who knows if Shawn Kemp knew those facts before he decided to go one on one with her? Nevertheless he got quite the rude awakening which will live on forever.
All hail the Queen!
