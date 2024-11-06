Rap Legend Kurtis Blow Comes Out With Gender Inclusive Version Of "Basketball"
Rap pioneer Kurtis Blow is bringing back a classic at the right time.
The legendary New York rapper famous for his 1984 song "Basketball" recreated it featuring rappers Lola Brooke and Hit-Boy in conjunction with DoorDash. They released a music video featuring Sue Bird, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
What is different about the new version is it mentions current NBA and WNBA players.
Blow released the original version at a time when the NBA was on the cusp of a renaissance. Michael Jordan was a rookie and Magic Johnson/Larry Bird were in the midst of their rivalry.
He gave shutouts to the likes of Julius "Dr. J." Irving, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar.
The calls for a new edition to the song was years in the making.
"Back in 1984, it was a big monster hit, so I've been wanting to do an updated version for 40 years now," he said in an interview with Back In the Day on SI. "We had Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem and, you know, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan. But where is Kobe? Where's, you know, all the other places that came out after the 80s and the 90s and the 2000s. Where's Shaquille O'Neal? You know what I mean? Where's LeBron? So I always wanted to do an updated version, so when I got the call from DoorDash, I was excited. Man, the opportunity to put Jovic and KD and AD and The Beard and Steph Curry and all the new players of today and, of course, the WNBA. We're shouting out the females and bridging the gap of gender in sports with shouting out Caitlin (Clark), Sue Bird, BG, and all the rest. "The WNBA is so hot right now, and I love the opportunity to shout them out and show them love as well,"
Given the rise in popularity of women's basketball, featuring a prominent female artist on the song met the moment. Blow is also a huge New York Liberty fan and took great pride in them winning their first championship.
"It's all about bridging the gap of gender in sports and also bridging the gap of the generational gap in hip-hop," Blow said. "That's why we had Lola Brooke come and do her incredible verse that she did, and it was very, very special. But it was a great idea and we definitely brought it home by, you know, showing love to the WNBA. Shoutout to the Liberty! Go girls!"
