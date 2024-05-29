Rare Footage Surfaces Of Michael Jordan Competing In Dunk Contest At UAB
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan participated in his last dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in 1988.
But it wasn't his last ever competition.
In 1989, Jordan participated in a dunk contest on the campus of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Rare footage of the event recently resurfaced on the Internet. The 13-minute clip appears below in this YouTube video.
Jordan does all the same slams he used to win the competition in 1987 and 1988. He even gives the crowd a taste of the dunk from the free throw line that helped him both contests. It is unknown why Jordan was participating in a dunk contest in, of all places, Birmingham. It's funny considering Jordan would later play for the Birmingham Barons in 1993 when he first retired from the NBA.
He returned 18 months later. After losing to the Orlando Magic in the playoffs that season, Jordan then led the Bulls to three straight titles. It brought his total to six, giving most reason to call him the greatest player in league history (or G.O.A.T).
Jordan has participated in other charity events. In 1985, he played in a game at Horton Fieldhouse on the campus of Illinois State University. The purpose was to raise money for Special Olympics. Jordan teamed with WBNQ on-air personalities for the game. He finished with 71 points.
So Jordan would often fans a chance to see him play at places outside Chicago Stadium or the United Center.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com