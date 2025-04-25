Back In The Day NBA

Reggie Miller Reduced To Tears After Heartfelt Apology From Ex-Teammate

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The one blemish in NBA great Reggie Miller's career was the lack of a championship.

His last chance came during the 2004-05 season but it never happened because it was ruined by the "Malice At The Palace." A fight between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons decimated both rosters for the season due to suspensions.

Stephen Jackson, one of the Pacers players involved, apologized to Miller for the first time during an episode of the All The Smoke podcast.

"I never got the chance to tell you that I'm sorry," Jackson said to Miller. "We all understood what our motivation was for that season. It wasn't for us. It was for you ... Getting a championship was for you."

Jackson then thanked Miller defending his action. It led the Miller taking a sip of water so he could gain composure. He retired that summer.

"You don't need to say that to me, man," Miller said, his voice cracking. "Come on, man. You don't need to apologize to me. First of all, you young cats, and when I say young, I mean Jamaal (Tinsley), Jermaine (O'Neal), Al (Jefferson), yourself (Jackson), Ron (Artest), those last few years in Indiana were my best years."

