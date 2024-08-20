Retired NBA All-Star Drops Bombshell Take About Michael Jordan
While Michael Jordan's two-year tenure with the Washington Wizards was commendable, it's not the jersey most remember him thriving in.
That's not the case for retired four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace, who played against Jordan at his peak with the Chicago Bulls and the Wizards. Wallace went on record with the jaw-dropping take that Jordan was more dangerous in his final two seasons in Washington.
"Phenomenal player then, but I think he was a little bit more dangerous when he was with the Wizards," Wallace shared on the Sheed & Tyler podcast. "He didn't have the athleticism that we were used to seeing MJ have, but his angles were a little bit more sharp. You weren't just going to move him lightly, and his shot became more dangerous. He became more solid as that veteran player, it was like, don't leave him open."
Wallace played his first NBA season in 1996, when Jordan averaged 30.4 points en route to his fourth MVP award. The Bulls great followed up this campaign with another two stellar years, racking up a bundle of hardware in the process. He then left the league to join the MLB, returning for the 2002 season with the Wizards.
Wallace hit his prime in roughly the same era Jordan played with the Wizards, leaving the public puzzled with his opinion.
