Sept. 11 Victim Scored 16 Points Against Kobe Bryant In High School
One of the most moving stories coming out of the Sept. 11 attacks was the story of Bobby McIlvaine , who played against NBA legend Kobe Bryant in high school.
Mcilvaine was 26 when he died at the World Trade Center, where he worked for Merrill Lynch. His story wasn't fully known until it emerged after Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.
A video went viral showing an 18-year-old Mcilvaine playing for Upper Dublin High School in Fort Washington, Penn., against a 14-year-old Bryant in his first game for Lower Marion in Philadelphia.
Mcilvaine's brother, Jeff, got word of the video from a friend who shared the link. Jeff was beside himself.
"The feeling was absolute elation," he said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. I mean my hands were shaking. The only way I can describe it is as close to seeing someone that you lost walk in the door."
Jeff says the family didn't have a video camera and there is no other archival footage of his brother playing. However, the clip of him playing against Bryant was enough.
"Being able to see you know the way that my brother moves and his mannerisms," he said. "Even though it was like five seconds that he was on, all those feelings of being close to him came flooding back."
Jeff says his brother always found the opportunity to brag about 16 points against Bryant.
"My brother always kind of used it as "don't forget that I was a great basketball player," he said. "I scored 16 points against Kobe Bryant."
Before his death, Bryant himself watched the video for the first time.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
