Back In The Day NBA

Shannon Sharpe Revealed NBA All-Time Lineup Before Sexual Assault Allegations

Shandel Richardson

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Before life got a little crazy, ESPN's Shannon Sharpe did give his thoughts on his all-time NBA starting lineup.

Sharpe gave his list while debating it with former NBA player Joe Johnson and ex-NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Sharpe chose Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"My team is going to blow the doors off you," Sharpe said on his podcast with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Nowadays, Sharpe is dealing with more serious issues. He has stepped away from his duties at ESPN since facing charges of sexual assault

JOKIC VS HAKEEM; WHO YA GOT?

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has dominated the NBA for the past five seasons, winning three MVPs.

While yesterday's players give him props, they still believe he would struggle back in the day. A few weeks after Shaquille O'Neal said he would be a tough matchup for Jokic, another player offered similar sentiments.

Two-time champion Sam Cassell recently said Jokic would struggle against Hakeem Olajuwon.

"See, Dream is a beast both ways on the court," Cassell said on the Draymond Green podcast. "Dream was in the Top 10 in every category in the NBA, steals, rebounds, scoring. So Joker, I think he would score on Dream but Dream would wear him down because the constant pressure. He's not backing Dream down under the basket. That's not happening and on the other end of the court, Joker don't even have a chance."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

