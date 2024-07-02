Shaquille O'Neal Compares WNBA Rookie Sensation Angel Reese To Two-Time NBA All-Star
On the latest episode of his The Big Podcast with Shaq, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal compared fellow LSU alumn and WNBA rookie sensation Angel Reese to former NBA All-Star Antawn Jamison.
After co-host Adam Lefkoe compared Reese to Dennis Rodman for her relentless rebounding abilities, Shaq chimed in with his own comparison.
"I was trying to compare her game. She reminds me of Antawn Jamison," he said. "All her moves are like flip shots. You know, you hear a lot of people say, `Oh she don't have a lot of stuff offensively.' But Antawn Jamison, his whole career, floaters and this and flip shots and I know he has 20,000 points. So you know, a lot of people say `oh her game is not complete. She can't do much offensively.' But listen, 25 (points) and 16 (rebounds), you don't need an offensive game if you putting up the numbers".
Jamison put up big scoring and rebounding numbers in his 16 seasons. He averaged18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds
Reese averages 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds. Her 10 straight double-doubles led to winning the league's Rookie of the Month for June.
Some have suggested Reese needs to expand her game going forward. While there are legitimate arguments, she has exceeded expectations in her rookie season by using two of the games' fundamentals.
When Shaq takes notice, you're doing something right.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram at @zdraves0633.
