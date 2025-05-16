Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Feeds Into Cooper Flagg, NBA Lottery Rigging Theory

Shandel Richardson

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA draft lottery recently brought out all the conspiracy theorists. Many felt the league had something to do with the Mavericks awarded the right to select Cooper Flagg at No. 1, especially after trading away Luke Doncic at midseason to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently fed into the idea of the lottery being rigged.

He spoke about his draft year on a podcast with Ashley Nevel.

"In 1992, I believe the draft was in June or something," O'Neal said. "I meet [commissioner David Stern] in March. He says to me, `Hey, I know who you are. I can't wait until you come to the NBA.' Then he pulls me aside, `You want to play where it's cold or where it's hot."'

O'Neal, the projected No. 1 pick, thought back to that conversation when the lottery spots were announced. He was selected by the Orlando Magic.

"A couple of days later, they had the draft," O'Neal said. "The top three picks, Minnesota was No. 3, Charlotte was No. 2 and Orlando, Florida was No. 1. I didn't think anything about it but you hear a lot of these conspiracy theories. There's a lot of situations that can make these things sound good ... It's very interested how it all played out."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Former Dallas Mavericks All-Star excited about Cooper Flagg

Stephen A. Smith makes a Bill Walton comparison

NBA player qeustions today's shoes after Jayson Tatum injury

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here