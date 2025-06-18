Shaquille O'Neal Makes Ridiculous Six-Figure Amount Per Instagram Post
Shaquille O'Neal earned nearly $300 million in a legendary, NBA Hall of Fame career.
He's continued to make loads of money well after his playing days ended, compiling a $500 million net worth through businesses, endorsements and working as a TNT broadcaster. One of his overlooked revenue streams is social media.
According to SiGMA Play, a sports betting site, O'Neal is still among the highest-paid NBA players on social media. The website, which researched the topic, said O'Neal makes $111,618 per endorsed post on Instagram. LeBron James topped the list at $505,620.
The average salary in the United States is just under $64,000.
LEBRON GIVES PROPS TO BARKLEY, IVERSON
LeBron James is often considered an inferior player to Michael Jordan for one reason. Jordan holds a 6-4 advantage in the championships department.
On the recent of his Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash, James expressed issues with "ring culture."
"I don't know why it's discussed so much in our sport," James said. "And why it's the be all of everything."
Despite being the NBA's all-time leading scorer and playing in 10 Finals, James may never surpass Jordan in titles. Still, James refuses to discredit other players who won less championships or even none. Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing and Nash are among the league greats with no titles.
"You sit here and tell me Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash wasn't unbelievable. Like, `Oh, they can't be talked about or discussed with these guys because this guy won one ring or won two rings It's just weird to me."'
