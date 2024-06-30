Shaquille O'Neal Takes On NBA Writer Who Questioned Michael Jordan's 1988 DPOY Award
Shaquille O'Neal defended his friend Michael Jordan Saturday afternoon when he said Yahoo! Sports Tom Haberstroh should stop diminishing the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award Jordan won in 1988.
Earlier this month, Haberstroh revealed Jordan received preferential treatment for home games and the statisticians padded his defensive statistics to make it appear he accomplished more than. Jordan's former teammate, Scottie Pippen, also made the claim in a passage of his book in 2021.
Shaq took exception to Haberstroh's report during a segment of The Big Podcast with Shaq. O'Neal did acknowledge, however, players get the benefit of the doubt more at home on close calls.
"Unconfirmed, did you see them watch the game? I don't believe that. It's unconfirmed and it doesn't matter. Do they give extra love at home? They do. But, it doesn't matter. It's there, it's documented. Let it go, its unconfirmed, whoop de freaking doo," O'Neal said. "You want to impress me, go back and change it. Let it go, it's unconfirmed....What are you gonna do Mr. Statistician face man? What are you gonna do? Now stop it. Let it go."
The allegations are perhaps the only blemish of Jordan's career. He is often considered the greatest player in league history after winning titles in all six of his NBA Finals appearances. Jordan also holds the league's highest scoring average (30.1) and won five regular season MVPs.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day NBA. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com