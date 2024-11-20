Shaquille O'Neal Turns Down Request To Meet Former NBA Star In Boxing Ring
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul recorded a big payday after their fight last week in Dallas.
They drew a record number of viewers while taking home reportedly $60 million between the two of them. The dollar signs raised the eyebrows of former NBA center Dwight Howard.
If Tyson and Paul can make that much, Howard figured why can't he? So he proposed a boxing match with Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
Howard wrote on X, "Shaq wassup, let's make bread." The message was accompanied with a boxing glove emoji.
O'Neal refused to take the bait. He turned down the request, suggesting Howard lacked the credentials to fight him.
Here's what O'Neal posted in response: "Gotta have more than one ring to get in the ring with me, I’ll stick with a real champion like , and you can have the Superman belt, all yours buddy,"
Watching these two NBA giants clash would draw ratings because they are two of the more personable personalities in league history. O'Neal not only drew large crowds for his basketball talent, he was also a rapper and movie star. He still appears in more commercials after his career ended than most of today's stars. O'Neal also has a huge following because of his work as an analyst on TNT and his popular podcast.
Howard had a similar impact when he played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers but his star power faded after his playing days ended.
