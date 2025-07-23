Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Live Final Years At STD Capital Of The World
NBA great Shaquille O'Neal wants to do his children a favor. He doesn't want them to worry about taking care of him when he gets older. He wants to be an independent once he gets to that age.
"Hopefully, I'm not in an old-folks home," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast. "I tell my kids all the time, `I don't want you taking care of me."'
O'Neal made the comments while hosting the show with boxing legend Mike Tyson. O'Neal has the perfect solution to living out his final years in style. He wants to become a resident at The Villages retirement community in Central Florida. The living area is known for its high level sexual promiscuity.
"The dream scenario, there's a place in Orlando called The Villages," O'Neal said. "The Villages is an old-folks home but they have the highest rate of STDs. I want to be there. I'm just saying ... I don't know what that means but you figure it out. If I get 65 and I can't move, take me down to Ocala, Florida. Just drop me off, my boy."
O'Neal knows the area from his days of playing with the Orlando Magic in the 1990s. He has also long been an Orlando resident. Just imagine how popular his podcast becomes once he arrives at the retirement community. Expect more entertainment than when he teams with Charles Barkley in the broadcast booth.
