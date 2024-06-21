Shawn Kemp Says Dennis Rodman Was More Vital Than Michael Jordan In 1996 NBA Finals
Dennis Rodman, NBA G.O.A.T?
He was if you asked former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp after the 1996 NBA Finals. Kemp said Rodman was more key in the Chicago Bulls' victory against the Sonics in six games. He made the claim during an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes.
"Michael wasn't the reason, he didn't beat us," Kemp said. "We was on his ass. Dennis Rodman was the one who beat us. We had no answer for Dennis Rodman. Every time that they needed a second shot or something special or an extra rebound, this [expletive] was flying and winking and kissing."
Rodman averaged 14.7 rebounds, 7.5 points and 2.5 assists in the series, but it was more than just about sheer numbers. Kemp said he controlled the game with his weird antics. According to Kemp, Rodman started wearing color contacts during the Finals so he could freak out Sonics enforcer Frank Brickowski.
Brickowski only average two rebounds in the series.
"He would be like he was trying to kiss Frank's arm," Kemp said. "Frank couldn't take it. The man in him just couldn't allow it. Dennis knew what buttons to push. We needed Frank to rebound."
So it has been a bad week for Jordan, who many call the greatest player in history. First, his Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988 was questioned because of favorable stats at home. Now, his Finals MVP should have gone to Rodman?
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com