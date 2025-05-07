Showtime Lakers Great Accused Of Sexual Assault During Title Runs
Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA coach Byron Scott is being accused for sexual assualt from his playing days.
The news was widely reported Wednesday after the allegations surfaced from a 1987 incident. Scott won three championships with the Lakers playing alongside Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He later coached the New Jersey Nets to the NBA Finals in the early 2000s..
'THE MODERN DAY STEVE NASH'
All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has the Indiana Pacers two wins from upsetting the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Haliburton hit the winning 3-pointer Tuesday to give the Pacers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. He is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists in the series.
The way he is running the show has others thinking of Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who won two MVPs with the Phoenix Suns. That's the comparison ESPN podcaster Darrick Miller made during a recent episode.
"I love the way [Haliburton] plays," Miller said. "It's like he picks and chooses when he wants to push the tempo and then sometimes he's like, `Nah, nah, nah, we finna slow down, we finna run a set, we finna get a Siakam post up. I feel like defending him as a team has to be frustrating ... He's a modern day Steve Nash."
Haliburton has the Pacers in contention to reach the conference finals for a second straight season. Last year they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. While the comparison to the past is great, Haliburton could have a chance to outdo Nash by winning a championship.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Watch Shawn Kemp's final high school game
Michael Jordan was upset at Defensive Player of the Year voting
The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA