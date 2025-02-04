Skip Bayless Uses Shoes To Dub Michael Jordan As NBA G.O.A.T
Media personality Skip Bayless is no stranger to throwing shade at LeBron James.
He has criticized James at every opportunity for most of the past 15 years, starting his onslaught in 2010. That's when James infamously joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat.
Most of Bayless' attacks center around the G.O.A.T debate between James and Michael Jordan. On Monday, Bayless made another point of saying Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever.
Here's what he posted on social media in preparation for his latest show: "I can’t lose in these shoes. MJ FOREVER. Here comes this week’s “Skip Bayless Show …”
By "these," Bayless meant the Air Jordan 4 shoes he was wearing in the photo. They are among the most iconic in Jordan's long list of apparel. Jordan is no doubt the undisputed king in the shoe game because James has never come close to matching that kind of popularity. Even after retiring more than 20 years ago, the Jordan brand remains one of the best sellers.
BRYANT DISSES DONCIC IN SLOVENIAN
NBA great Kobe Bryant learned many languages because he grew up in Europe.
Among them were French, Italian, Chinese and apparently Slovenian. A clip recently resurfaced of Bryant playfully trash-talking Luka Doncic during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
The clip below shows Bryant "heckling" Doncic while sitting courtside.
After the game, Doncic was asked about the encounter. Doncic said, "he was talking Slovenian. He was talking my language. I was really surprised."