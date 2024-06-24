Soccer Icon Lionel Messi Joins Team Michael Jordan In G.O.A.T Debate
The Last Dance documentary served as a form of entertainment when the world was in quarantine because of the Covid pandemic.
The series also played a role in soccer star Lionel Messi choosing Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player of all time. In a recent episode of the Clank! podcast hosted by Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, Messi said watching the Netflix documentary showed Jordan played at a higher level than anyone in league history.
“It seems to me, in terms of sports, he’s the greatest there is (…) But after having seen his series and getting to know a bit more about him, you know, ‘The Last Dance’, it just blows your mind, it’s a masterpiece, it’s impressive. Well, that also brought me closer to him and to understand a bit more about who he was. It’s a pity that I couldn’t live through that era in person, because I would’ve loved it.”
Jordan, who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, is generally considered the G.O.A.T or greatest of all time. He receives the most competition from Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James. Even though James is the league's career scoring leader and has four titles in 21 seasons, Jordan's 6-0 record in the Finals is usually the trump card.
Regardless, it's a debate that will go on forever because there are so many factors. Messi just added his name to the everlasting conversation.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com