Some Called This NBA Great The Original Kyrie Irving
Pete Maravich had a major influence on a young Dominique Wilkins.
Wilkins gave credit to Maravich for his skill set. He went one step further by comparing Maravich to Kyrie Irving. He said Maravich was doing things when he played in the 1970's before Irving.
The "Human Highlight Film" was on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson and discussed the how Maravich influenced him and others.
Maravich enjoyed a 10-year career in the NBA. He played for the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Jazz and the Boston Celtics. Wilkins studied Maravich's ball skills when he was a collegiate player at LSU and when he broke into the NBA.
Wilkins played in the NBA after Maravich retired, however the lessons were still learned off of film and personal workouts with "Pistol Pete".
"Pistol Pete was before his time. Some of the stuff Kyrie [Irving] does Pete Maravich was doing it way back then, and Pete Maravich was 6'5'- 6'6', playing the point," Wilkins said. "He was just tall and he was just a freak. His court vision was unmatched. The stuff he could do with the ball."
Maravich passed away at the young age of 40 during a pickup basketball game. He died from an undetected congenial heart defect. He passed away doing what he loved.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
