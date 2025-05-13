Son Of NBA Hall Of Famer Is Also A "Human Highlight Reel"
Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is known as one of the athletic players in NBA history.
His dunks earned the nickname "Human Highlight Reel." His son, Jacob, has similar moves. He displayed them last weekend at a high school tournament. Check them out below.
Wilkins is called "Baby Highlight" because he has the athleticism of his father. A 6-foot-7 forward, he is committed to Georgia. The elder Wilkins also starred for the Bulldogs before he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 1982. He was a nine-time All-Star, earning first-team All-NBA in 1986.
JORDAN RETURNS TO THE NBA
Michael Jordan helped make NBC a network powerhouse during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls.
Now, he's going to help the network from the broadcast booth. On Monday, NBC announced Jordan is joining the broadcast team for it and Peacock.
HODGES AT PEACE AFTER WIFE'S AFFAIR WITH SINGER
NBA great Craig Hodges is known for a lot of things.
He won multiple championships with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. He also won a pair 3-point contests during All-Star Weekend. He was also blackballed from the NBA because of his political beliefs.
Hodges' other claim to fame is his former wife, Carlita, having an affair with singer R. Kelly. In 2020, Hodges detailed it with Vlad TV.
"For me, it's funny," Hodges. "I can laugh at it. For one, I know where my mindset was. I understand what our livelihood was about. I understand what our money was about. I understand what the future was about. In fact, I had no problem helping R. Kelly."
