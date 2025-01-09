Son Of Three-Time NBA All-Star Among Nation's Top NCAA Scorers
Peja Stojakovic was one of the most feared shooters during his NBA career.
Now, his son, Andrej, doing the same at the NCAA level. He is the nation's 14th-leading score at 20.1 points a game for the California Golden Bears. The 6-foot-7 Stojakovic's game is similar to his father because both are solid shooters. NBAdraftnet.com lists him as the No. 37 prospect for 2025.
The elder Stojakovic was part of the Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry in the late 1990s. He could never get the Kings past the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers. Stojakovic did finally get a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, helping them defeat the Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh Miami Heat.
He later returned to the Kings as assistant general manager.
HILL IMPRESSED WITH LONGEVITY OF LEBRON
Grant Hill was once destined to become the NBA's next superstar.
He was well on the way after sharing the Rookie of the Year award in 1995 and becoming a perennial All-Star. It all changed when an ankle injury in 2000 slowed his promising career. Hill enjoyed a lengthy career but was never the same after the setback.
Which brings us to LeBron James.
Hill recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson about James' longevity. James has played most of his 22-year career without major injury.
“He takes care of his body and he works like he’s trying to make the team," Hill said.
Hill also said he admires James' "professionalism, work ethic and intellect." He added, "he's just a smart guy and he knows the game."
And James has shown no signs of slowing down.
“He may not do it like he once did it, but he just knows how to get it done," Hill said. "He knows how to make the right reads, he picks and chooses his spots. It’s impressive what he’s done throughout his career with his longevity, but maybe it’s more impressive to what he’s doing now.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA