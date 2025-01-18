Steph Curry, LeBron James Call Out "Old Heads" Who Refuse To Credit New Generation
Stephen Curry refuses to follow NBA players from the older generation.
It's become commonplace for yesterday's stars to discredit the new school. Greats like Isiah Thomas always say the game was better back in their day. In a recent interview with the NBA, Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant said they will never act that way.
They have nothing but love for today's stars such as Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs),
“We’re not gonna be the bitter old heads coming back hating on the younger generation," Curry said. "But definitely have appreciation and admiration for what they’re able to do, too.”
NBA GREAT SHADES JORDAN
It appears New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier isn't a fan of the idea of Michael Jordan being considered the greatest player in NBA history.
He said there are more deserving candidates such as Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. Frazier gave his thoughts on a recent podcast appearance.
"They talk about Jordan, how many times he's scored 50,60 points," Frazier said. "Thirty-eight times? Wilt Chamberlain did that like 100 times."
Frazier said Robertson, Russell and Chamberlain all proved they were the best at an individual aspet. He feels Robertson is more well-rounded than Jordan, Chamberlain more dominant, Russell a better winner.
He also pointed out James is the league's career scoring leader.
"I always say, what's the criteria," Frazier said. "If you're talking about the most dominant, Wilt Chamberlain. The guy has all the records. You're talking about versatility, Oscar Robertson, a guy whol almost averaged a triple-double almost for his whole career. You talk about winning, it's Bill Russell. The man has 13 world championships. Michael Jordan is not the leading scorer in the history of the game. He's not the winningest player in the history of the game. He's not the most versatile player in the history of the game. How could you say he's the greatest player?
Again, this debate will never end but it's entertaining to see so many different takes.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
