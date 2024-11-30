The NBA's Youngest MVP Announces Partnership With High School In Chicago
Derrick Rose is arguably the most influential NBA player from the city of Chicago.
Sure, there is Isiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Nick Anderson, Anthony Davis and others but no one connects to the city like Rose. He starred at Simeon High School before playing one season at Memphis and becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft.
His loyalty to the hometown is why he made Simeon the first "Rose" school under the adidas brand. The shoe company announced the news in an Instagram post Saturday. In October of 2011, Rose signed a 14-year, $190 million contract with adidas.
"Derrick Rose’s journey began in high school at Simeon Career Academy, where he built the foundation for his career," the post read. "His Simeon experience laid the groundwork for the legacy he continues to build. Together, we’re proud to announce Simeon as the first Rose school, continuing our mission to inspire and create opportunities for the next generation."
Rose became the NBA's youngest MVP at 22 years old and six months when he led the Chicago Bulls to the No. 1 seed in the 2011 Eastern Conference playoffs. He bested the likes of LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.
The Bulls lost to James and the Miami Heat in the conference finals. Rose's promising career was slowed after a knee injury the following season in the playoffs. Still, he remains one of the league's biggest what-ifs if injuries did not limit him.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
