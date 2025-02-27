The Story Of Hakeem Olajuwon Catching An Alley-Oop From WWE Legend
At 6-foot-10 and 300-plus pounds, former WWE wrestler The Undertaker looks the part of a basketball player.
He once got the opportunity to test his hoop skills against NBA Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, received the opportunity because his high school coach attended the University of Houston.
Drexler and Olajuwon played their college ball for the Cougars before winning an NBA title with the Houston Rockets in 1995. Calaway is a Houston native.
"I don't know how it happened but I'm a natural four, probably a five if I'm going to be completely honest," Calaway said during an ESPN SportsCenter appearance. "I'm playing the two. We're coming down the court and I'm thinking,` what on Earth are you doing?"
Calaway was on the same team as Olajuwon. As Calaway brought up the ball, he noticed Olajuwon out of the corner of his eye.
"Hakeem is running down on the opposite and he starts pointing," Callaway said, hinting at a lob pass. "I launch an alley-oop and I'm thinking to myself, `I just cleared the back of the backboard.' But man he went up, catches the ball above the box, slams it home, comes back running besides, `Good pass, man."'
Who knows Calaway could have become the Rockets next Kenny Smith or Sam Cassell if he didn't have other career plans.
