Three-Time NBA All-Star Once Dunked On Shawn Bradley Twice In One Quarter

January 21, 1995: Los Angeles Lakers rookie Eddie Jones drives and dunks on 7'6" Shawn Bradley of the 76ers twice in a 90-second span during the third quarter in Philadelphia.



Jones finished with 18 PTS. Bradley had 17 PTS/9 REB/6 BLK in a 117-113 Sixers win. pic.twitter.com/TmP0u7PTaO