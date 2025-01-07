Three-Time NBA All-Star Once Dunked On Shawn Bradley Twice In One Quarter
Eddie Jones was one of the most athletic players in NBA history.
No moment displayed that more than Jan. 21, 1995. It was Jones' rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jones dunked twice over 76ers center Shawn Bradley, who was among the league's tallest players at 7-foot-5.
"I wanna tell you something, fans," legendary Lakers announcer Chick Hearn said on the broadcast. "The 7-foot-6 inch guy was chasing him and Eddie Jones set the house on fire."
Moments later, the fans began chanting, "EDDIE, EDDIE, EDDIE!!!" even though the game was in Philadelphia. Jones played his college ball at Temple, which is in downtown Philadelphia.
Jones once again slammed over Bradley later in the third quarter. It caused the Lakers' bench to celebrate on the sideline.
"Another slam dunk on Bradley," Hearn called. "The place is going crazy. He lifted like a helicopter and he came down like a snowflake. Look in front of the Lakers bench. They're bowing to the new Lord."
JORDAN MAKES GOOD ON GUARANTEE
Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is often applauded for never facing a Game 7 in the NBA Finals.
He did, however, play in three of those situations during previous rounds of the postseason. One of them was against the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. That was when Jordan guaranteed victory.
"We're going to win Game 7," Jordan said after losing Game 6. "I never make promises. I don't even make promises to my wife but we're going to win Game 7."
Jordan made good on his promise. He led the Bulls to an 88-83 victory against Reggie Miller and the Pacers in Game 7. Jordan finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
