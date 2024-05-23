TNT's Charles Barkley Sides With LeBron James In Defending Caitlin Clark
TNT analyst Charles Barkley rarely sides with NBA superstar LeBron James.
But WNBA star Caitlin Clark has brought them together.
A day after James showed his support for Clark, Barkley sided with him when speaking on the issue during Wednesday's broadcast. Barkley said her peers and women in general should show their support for Clark because she's brought more attention to the game.
"You women out there, y'all petty, man," Barkley said. "Hey LeBron, you're 100 percent right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure grouop in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all private charters, all the money and visibility she brings into the WNBA.
James thinks Clark's impact is good for women's basketball. The ratings are up in the WNBA, so are jersey sales. Teams now even travel on charter plans, ditching the commercial flights.
"The one thing I love that she's bringing to her sport: More people want to watch," James said on his podcast with JJ Redick. "More people want to tune in. ... Don't get it twisted, don't get it f**ked up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA. ... I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before. I hope she kills."
While James was more eloquent, Barkley went straight to the point.
"What she's accomplished, give her her flowers," Barkley said. "Stop being petty. All y'all women out there, she got y'all ass charters. She brings all y'all this money to the table but y'all being petty like dudes. LeBron, you're 100 percent right. Yo girls, stop being petty. Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA."