TNT's Kenny Smith Always Has This Moment To Quiet Shaquille O'Neal

Shandel Richardson

May 3, 1994; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith (30) at the free throw line against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1993-94 NBA Playoffs at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Shaquille O'Neal always tries to discredit Kenny Smith during the broadcasts of Inside The NBA on TNT.

It's mostly because Smith, who was considered a role player during his playing days, co-hosts a show with Hall of Famers O'Neal and Charles Barkley. Smith willingly takes the heat but he did have his shining moment against O'Neal in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals.

Smith hit seven 3-pointers to help the Houston Rockets defeat the Orlando Magic. The Rockets went on to sweep the Magic for the second of back-to-back championships.

"When we played Orlando, that was probably the most memorable night individually," Smith said in an interview alongside O'Neal. "Only because we're at our best, they're at their best."

The Magic, who were playing in their first Finals, led by many as 20 before losing in overtime. The game was most known for Orlando guard Nick Anderson missing four late free throws in the 120-118 loss. But Smith deserves credit for taking advantage of what O'Neal called a defensive mistake by coach Brian Hill.

"I told Brian Hill we don't need to double," O'Neal said, referring to Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon. "Listen, Hakeem is going to get his 27. I'm gonna get my 25. He doubling and they just kept kicking it out to Kenny. I think he had, what seven 3s that game? I kept saying, `stop doubling him."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

