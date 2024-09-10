Trae Young Claims One Barrier Keeps Him From Surpassing Michael Jordan
Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young is one of the league's craftiest players.
He's almost forced to come up with creative ways to score, standing at just 6-foot-1. Young is convinced his height is the one obstacle to him becoming the greatest player of all-time, even surpassing the arguable G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan.
"I used to have this saying: 'I hate when I see guys that are tall,' and that's all. You know what I'm saying? They're just tall, and that's it," Young said on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast. "They can finish, they can do some stuff, but if I was 6-8, I feel like I would be the best player to ever play this game just because of my mentality and the smartness I have on this game."
Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists on a mediocre 43 percent shooting last season. While the best player in NBA history is a stretch, it's fair to say Young would compete for MVPs on a yearly basis.
For perspective, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, and Brandon Ingram are a few of the current top players standing 6-foot-8.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
