TV Clip Shows Isiah Thomas And Michael Jordan Weren't Always Enemies
After their retirements from the NBA, Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been involved in a bitter feud. It wasn't always that way. An old clip from the Arsenio Hall Show recently resurfaced that showed they had nothing but love for each other back in the day. Thomas was overly complimentary of Jordan during an appearance on the 1990s late-night show.
"In terms of his quickness, his strength, his jumping ability, his toughness and also his knowledge and understanding for the game," Thomas said of Jordan. "He, by far, is the best I've ever seen."
Thomas went far as saying Jordan was a superior player to Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson. Thomas and Johnson are best of friends.
"Earvin's my boy," Thomas said. "But Air, yeah, he's real sweet. I mean, the dude, you see what he be doing? And it ain't like we in high school."
Thomas and Jordan have a history since facing off against each other for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls during the 1980s and early `90s. Thomas got the best of the Bulls in the `80s while Jordan dominated the `90s.
Their beef reached a boil when Thomas got upset with the way he was portrayed by Jordan during "The Last Dance" documentary that aired during the early 2020s.
