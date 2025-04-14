Two-Time MVP Explains To LeBron James The Use Of "Confusion" To Break Down Defenses
Steve Nash relied on a personal game plan to frustrate defenders during his 18-year NBA career, an approach that led him to the Hall of Fame and two Most Valuable Player awards.
During the third episode of the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James, Nash revealed a strategy that helped him become one of the NBA’s all-time great point guards.
“I created confusion,” Nash told James in regards to his playmaking skills. “I changed an opponent’s perspective. They had to look around in ways that made them uncomfortable, where they couldn’t see both – the ball and the man they were guarding.”
One of the reasons Nash is ranked fifth all-time in the NBA in assists is how he routinely put defenders in situations where they had to make quick and difficult decisions. Nash had a career 14.3 scoring average, but it was the way he disrupted defenses, setting up teammates for easy baskets, that made Nash one of the more troublesome point guards to defend.
Half-court action usually turned into an adventure for NBA defenses when Nash had the ball.
“They’re all turning to face me,” Nash said of opposing players. “They don’t know who’s cutting, who’s spacing or relocating. Are they gonna switch or get back (to the player they’re guarding). If they switch, I’m in charge. If you’re on the perimeter, you have to turn to see where the ball is. As a defender, you have to try to see your man and the ball. If you turn to see the ball, I’m cutting. I’m gone. I felt like I created an advantage.”
Nash, an eight-time All-Star, had an 8.5 career assist average while playing for Phoenix, Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers. He led the NBA in assists six times. Nash had a respectable 49 percent career shooting percentage, which means he was capable of scoring when opponents backed off of him.
Nash is James’ new co-host on the Mind The Game podcast. Nash replaced J.J. Redick when Redick was hired as the Lakers new coach. The third episode of the podcast will be available Tuesday, April 15 at 9 a.m. EST on YouTube.
Ray Richardson is a contributor to Back In Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at RayRich55@gmail.com
