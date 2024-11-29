Two-Time NBA All-Star Once Teamed Up With Steve Urkel On 1990s Sitcom
Larry Johnson was a physical, intimidating presence when he entered the NBA in 1992 while playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
After winning Rookie of the Year that season, he took on a different persona. In 1993, Converse introduced Johnson as "Grandmama," a 6-foot-7 nightmare on the basketball court wearing rimmed glasses and a blue, flower dress.
It quickly became one of the most popular commercials in the NBA. It grew so much Johnson made an appearance on the 1990s sitcom "Family Matters." Social media influencer Mike Peek, who started the "We Done With The `90s" movement, recently broke down the episode.
The episode centered around the nerdy Steve Urkel getting dumped by close friend Eddie Winslow in a Chicago 2-on-2 tournament. Winslow chose to play with the talented "Spider," who was considered the best player in the neighborhood.
A dejected Urkel was left without a teammate until Winslow's mother, Estelle, came to the rescue. She said she had a friend who was a decent player. Turns out, it was Johnson aka "Grandmama."
The character eventually became Johnson's nickname instead of "LJ." In a sense, he was the NBA's original "Madea," the Tyler Perry character who became spawned a series of movies.
It started when Johnson was on a team full of stars in Charlotte, including Alonzo Mourning, Dell Curry, Muggsy Bogues and Kendall Gill. The Hornets' biggest win came when they knocked off the Boston Celtics in the 1993 playoffs.
Yet Grandmama remains the most memorable moment.
