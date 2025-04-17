Two-Time NBA Champ Says Utah Jazz Tend To Draft Only White Players
Two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell is no stranger to controversy.
So it was expected for him to create a stir when discussing former Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who is the likely No. 1 pick in this June's draft. Maxwell hinted toward the Utah Jazz selecting Flagg because of his perceived notion of the organization only drafting white players.
“That’s what they do,” Maxwell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “They send them white boys over there. When’s the last time Utah drafted a Black player? Do that!”
SON OF EX-NBA PLAYER MAKING WAVES IN HIGH SCHOOL
Former NBA player Rafer Alston was known for the many tricks he could perform on the basketball court.
Now, his best magic is creating a son who is a Top 40 high school basketball player. Reese Alston recently helped lead Second Baptist (Houston) to a state title in Texas. He scored 20 points in the championship.
"You continue to grow as player but most importantly as a young man," Rafer Alston posted on Instagram after the victory. "Keep putting in the work. They don't see how hard you work, instead they want to say it's only because you're the son of a former NBA payer. They said I wouldn't last more than 2 years in the league, I played 11 years."
The younger Alston is just a sophomore. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 39 player in the nation. He has offers from Manhattan and Nevada.
His father was known as one of the best streetball players in the late 1990s. After playing at Fresno State, he joined the famed And1 Tour that was recently featured in a Netflix documentary. Alston , whose nickname is Skip 2 My Lou, was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998. He also had stints with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets during his 11-year career.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
TWO-TIME NBA CHAMP FIND NEW GIG
KAREEM GOES AFTER DONALD TRUMP
CHARLIE WARD TAKES OVER AT FAMU
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA