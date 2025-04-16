Two-Time NBA Champion Makes Shocking Move To Front Office
Joe Dumars, who played a key role in the Detroit Pistons winning two titles, has a new gig.
It was reported Tuesday that Dumars is set to take over the role as president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. He previously had a similar job with the NBA office.
Dumars is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after forming one of the best backcourts in league history with Isiah Thomas.
JABBAR TAKES SHOT AT TRUMP
It’s understandable why basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a special connection with Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first black player.
Abdul-Jabbar is celebrating his 78th birthday Wednesday. The New York City native was born in 1947, the day after Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Like Robinson, Abdul-Jabbar is a persistent advocate for civil rights and social justice. The NBA legend was a logical choice to be included in Jackie Robinson Day ceremonies Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
Abdul-Jabbar joined every Dodger and Colorado Rockies player in wearing a No. 42 jersey in honor of Robinson. Players from both teams gathered around him as he sat in front of Robinson’s statue outside Dodgers Stadium. Abdul-Jabbar talked to the players about the historical significance of Robinson’s career and what he stood for.
“I’m glad that we do things like this,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times after his chat with the players. “We need to let everybody in the country know what’s important.”
In response to the Trump administration’s push against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Abdul-Jabbar said it’s “absolutely important” to uphold Robinson’s legacy.
Robinson’s status as an American hero was challenged in March when the U.S. Defense Department removed a story from its website that chronicled Robinson’s military service. Robinson was a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1944. Public criticism around the country forced the Defense Department to put Robinson’s story back on their website.
“I think it’s just a ruse to discriminate,” Abdul-Jabbar said of Trump’s policies to terminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. “You have to take that into consideration when you think of what’s going on today.”
Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s second-leading all-time scorer with 38,387 points, has regularly used his platform as one of the game’s greatest players to speak out against discrimination and social injustices. President Obama gave Abdul-Jabbar a Presidential Medal Of Freedom Award in 2016.
Abdul-Jabbar played 14 of his 20 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped them win five championships. The Hall of Famer was a six-time MVP and named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
