Two-Time NBA Champion Throws Shade At Gilbert Arenas Commentary
Three-time NBA All-Star Mark Aguirre held nothing back when talking about retired player Gilbert Arenas.
It was in response to Arenas recently criticizing the talent of players from yesterday.
During an appearance on the podcast All Ball Chicago, which looks at the history and culture of Chicago basketball, Aguirre shared some rather harsh words to describe Arenas. Aguirre, who played for the Detroit Pistons, won two NBA titles in 1989 and 1990 alongside fellow Chicagoan Isiah Thomas.
"What did Gilbert Arenas do?" he asked. "I don't know his background. If I don't know your background, why should I be listening to you? I don't even know your background. Why should I be listening to Gilbert Arenas? Give me one reason why I should be listening to Gilbert Arenas?"
Aguirre compared his status to NBA legends by saying he would rather hear opinions from the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant about the game than Arenas.
"If you MJ, OK," he said. " If you Magic, OK. If you, Shaq OK. If you Kobe, OK. I listen to ya'll. Why should I be listening to Gilbert Arenas? Gilbert Arenas, listen to what you saying. Gilbert Arenas?"
On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, his co-hosts pestered him into giving a response. He was lost for words before briefly making his case.
"I'm gonna kill him on the individual level," Arenas said.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
