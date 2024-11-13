Back In The Day NBA

Vintage Photo Conjures Memories Of Michael Jordan Vs. Drazen Petrovic

Shandel Richardson

Dec 27, 1989; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Portland's Drazen Petrovic passes beyond the reach of Phoenix Suns Dan Majerle during 1st quarter action Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Michael Meister-USA TODAY NETWORK / Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Michael Jordan had lots of rivals during his playing days.

There was Reggie Miller. And Isiah Thomas. Can't forget John Starks. And Clyde Drexler.

One of Jordan's biggest competitors, however, often gets lost in the shuffle. A resurfaced photo brought up memories of when Jordan faced Drazen Petrovic in the early 1990s.

They battled when Jordan was leading the Chicago Bulls while Petrovic teamed with Kenny Anderson and Derrick Coleman on the New Jersey Nets but they first faced off years before. Below is a photo of Jordan and Petrovic playing each other as members of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Yugoslavia national team in a 1983 scrimmage.

Petrovic was known for having no fear against Jordan. Their battles were epic up until Petrovic was killed in a car accident in 1993. Before his death. Petrovic left a lasting impression on his peers and stars of today.


During his NBA All-Star availability, LeBron James once was asked who was the greatest international player. He said Petrovic.


"Very athletic and his ability to shoot the ball," James said. "He wasn't afraid."

Even Reggie Miller had problems covering Petrovic.


"The hardest guy and the most frustrating guy I ever had to go against," Reggie Miller once said in an interview with Huffington Post. "When he was with New Jersey, that's when he really made his claim to fame ... The best shooter I had to go against."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

