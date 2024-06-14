Back In The Day NBA

Watch Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Nearly Taken Out Before Game 3

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is the most beloved player in Dallas Mavericks history.

On Wednesday, he looked like the most hated.

Nowitzki was trying to be fan friendly when he participated in a dunk contest before the Mavs' Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. The event took place outside of AmericanAirlines Center.

Nowitzki agreed to serve as the prop for one of the dunks. He held the ball above his shoulders so the dunker was supposed to grab the ball for a dunk. Instead, the leap wasn't high enough. He crashed into Nowitzki nearly causing him to fall.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Dallas Texas TV.

It appears Nowitzki wasn't injured. He will likely be in attendance for tonight's Game 4. The Mavs are hoping to stave off elimination against the favored Celtics, who are ahead 3-0. No team has ever rallied from that deficit but Mavs have plenty firepower with Kyrie Irving and Luke Doncic.

Last summer Nowitzki was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside longtime rival Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat. Wade and Nowitzki faced off in the NBA Finals twice, with each taking a series. Wade had his coming out party in 2006, leading the Heat to their first title in franchise history.

Five years later, it was Nowitzki and the Mavs pulling off one of the greatest upsets in Finals history when they defeated a Heat team led by Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com