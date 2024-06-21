Watch Hall Of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon Educate Young Players On Post Moves At Camp
When he played in the NBA, Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon was known for having the best post moves in the game.
He used them to become a Hall of Famer, two-time champion and a regular season MVP. When his career ended, he began working with current players on their footwork in the paint. LeBron James was even one of his students back during the early 2010s when he played for the Miami Heat.
These days, Olajuwon is still in a mentor role on the low block. A video recently resurfaced of him working with high school players at a camp run by former NBA coach and player John Lucas in Houston.
Olajuwon is shown executing the post moves and jumpshot that made him legendary. At 61, it appears he's still got it.
Olajuwon was best known for taking over the crown after Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993. The Bulls had won three straight titles before Olajuwon stepped in as the replacement for Jordan.
He led the Rockets to consecutive titles, defeating Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks in 1994 and the Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway Orlando Magic the following year. The aging Rockets had their run ended in the 1996 playoffs by the rising Seattle SuperSonics, who swept them in the Western Conference semifinals.
We never got to see if Olajuwon was ready to take the throne from Jordan but his teams ruled the NBA for two years.
