We Done With Da `90s: Did Michael Jordan Get Favorable Officiating?
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in NBA history.
He is considered the best scorer the league ever saw but some have questioned if he received helped from the referees. Back In The Day Hoops On SI contributor Michael Dion Peek thinks Jordan got favorable officiating.
Here's a clip of Jordan, who was playing for the Washington Wizards, getting a foul called on Miami Heat guard Jim Jackson. It appears Jackson never made contact but Jordan headed to the free throw line.
This isn't the first time someone has taken aim at Jordan and the referees. During the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird posed for an iconic photo.
The three NBA legends were part of the first group of NBA players to participate after only college stars were allowed to play. It was called the "Dream Team," often referred to as the most dominant collection of talent.
After taking bronze in 1988, the 1992 team rolled to the gold medal in Barcelona. It won by an average of 44 points.
When the outtakes of that photo shoot were released, it revealed a hilarious interaction between Johnson and Jordan. As Johnson stood in the background, he took a shot at Jordan by suggesting he received favorable foul calls by referees.
"You can't get too close to Michael, it's a foul," Johnson said, laughing.
