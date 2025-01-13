We Done With Da 90s: Wilt Chamberlain Felt He Would Lead NBA In Scoring In Modern Era
NBA great Wilt Chamberlain was never short on confidence.
He felt he could compete with anybody during his era. He even believed he could've dominated the modern era in the 1980s and `90s. NBC reporter Ahmad Rashad once caught up with the late Chamberlain during an NBA All-Star.
Before Rashad asked him a question, Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler chimed in.
"The greatest of all time is right here in front of me," Drexler said while sitting next to Chamberlain
Chamberlain was then asked how many points he could average in today's game.
"With the rules of today with the opposition not being able to touch you, probably about 65 or 75," Chamberlain said.
Miami Heat On SI contributor Michael Dion Peek added some commentary to the interview, noting how Chamberlain was never afraid to criticize players.
"I love Charles Barkley. He's a great player," Chamberlain said. "Patrick Ewing, a great jump shooter but you'd like to see him play with his back to the basketball a little more as a center. David Robinson seems to lose his heart when it comes to the big games."
MJ'S DEFENSE QUESTIONED BY TEAMMATE
What separates Michael Jordan from most of the rest of the other NBA greats is defense.
He was known for giving the opposition 30 points on the offensive end while shutting him down defensively. That was his strength.
There was, however, one weakness according to one of Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates. Point guard B.J. Armstrong said Jordan always had problems with certain types of players.
"Michael always had problems with a certain player," Armstrong said on his podcast. "Anyone who could catch and shoot. He hated chasing screens. He was a ball-watcher."
Jordan was chosen nine times for the All-Defensive team during his Hall of Fame career. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. Armstrong said Jordan had no problem facing players who had similar games.
His kryptonite was anyone who could score without dribbling. These were guys who moved without the ball, could score off the catch-and-shoot. One of those moments occurred in 1996 when the Miami Heat defeated the 72-10 Bulls, considered the greatest team in league history.
Rex Chapman had 39 points that night against Jordan, including nine 3-pointers. It was one of the best individual performances by a player who was primarily guarded by Jordan.
"You've got to stay home on Rex," Armstrong said. "Rex and Dell Curry and Jeff Malone, (Jeff) Hornacek, Hersey Hawkins, because Michael, he's trying to get in the passing lanes."
Michael Dion Peek is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at peektown94@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA