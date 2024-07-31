Would Michael Jordan Have Been As Good In An NBA Era With Zone Defense?
NBA heads love few things more than a good cross-generational argument: Could Oscar Robertson average a triple-double in today's NBA? Would Wilt Chamberlain stack up anything like the absurd stat lines he made normal during his prime? Could Larry Bird dominate today's game with that perm? (OK, we just threw that last one in there).
Well, the The Basketball Network raised an interesting point and sparked conversation recently by unearthing reporting from longtime Chicago Bulls beat reporter Sam Smith that Michael Jordan was adamantly opposed to the inclusion of zone defenses. "Jordan was making an impassioned plea before the competition committee that had gathered to consider rules changes to enliven the NBA game. Jordan spoke passionately. If teams were able to play zone defenses, he said, he never would have had the career he did," the Jordan Rules author reported in 2001.
Aside from the fact that Charles Barkley once called NBA players "Dumb" for struggling to exploit zone looks, it's always fun to wonder how players from past eras would fair in today's game with more advanced scouting, data analysis and defensive options for coaches.
There is no use attempting to escape the inevitable Jordan vs. LeBron James debate but Jordan's reluctance to face zone defenses does raise a question: Has James faced tougher, more nuanced defensive looks than Jordan did? If we all accept that the game was more physical in Jordan's day - and lets face it: James has never dealt with anything like the Bad Boy Pistons or mid to late 90's Knicks - is it fair to wonder whether Jordan benefitted from playing in an era of old-school man-to-man principles? There is no way to answer that question and besides, any discussion would have to also include consideration of how the 3-point shot has changed the way teams play offense AND defense. Logically, more spread out defenses intent on taking away the 3-ball and the elimination of hand checking would allow prime Jordan some incredible driving lanes.
It's worth remembering Jordan famously torched the defending champion Boston Celtics for 63 points in a 1986 playoff game while attempting only one 3-ball (no makes) so it's also fair to wonder how much better Jordan could be in an era that not only welcomes the 3-point shot but designs offense to create them. The thought here is that given some time to adjust and adapt, the all-time greats like Jordan would figure out how to dominate in any era. Like James, Jordan just may end up taking more 3-balls. Ask Uncle Cliff Robinson and the Portland Trail Blazers how that worked out......
