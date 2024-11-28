Back In The Day NBA

Wrestling Icon And NBA Bad Boy Reunited Nearly 30 Years Later

Shandel Richardson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dennis Rodman was among the first NBA players to get involved with the pro wrestling world.

In 1997, he joined forces with Hollywood Hulk Hogan and once imitated wrestling icon Sting to taunt him. The following summer Rodman and Hogan teamed up to face Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone. The match occurred months after Rodman's Chicago Bulls defeated Malone and the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.

Earlier this week, Rodman and Sting reunited at a wrestling convention. Their video is posted below:

WCW Legend and Icon Sting reunites with former NWO rival and NBA Legend Dennis Rodman! via @gilbertboyas 🎥 #Sting...

Posted by The Wrestling Classic on Tuesday, November 26, 2024

BARKLEY TAKES AIM AT SAN ANTONIO AGAIN

It only took two seasons for reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to get involved in one of the longest running fueds in the NBA.

Wemby, welcome to Charles Barkley versus the women of San Antonio.

On Tuesday, Barkley gave Wembanyama a compliment while once again tearing down the women in the city he plays. During an segment of Inside The NBA, Barkley was speaking on the Spurs' second-year phenom.

He used Wemby's skinny frame to attack the city's women again.

"You know what's weird about Wemby? He's like the only person in San Antonio who can’t gain weight," Barkley said. "... I don't understand why this is the only skinny person in San Antonio."

This is nothing new for Barkley. He's often playfully criticized the women of San Antonio for the past decade or so, dating to the Spurs and Miami Heat playing in the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014. He has since apologized but makes a reference every now and then.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com