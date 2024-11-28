Wrestling Icon And NBA Bad Boy Reunited Nearly 30 Years Later
Dennis Rodman was among the first NBA players to get involved with the pro wrestling world.
In 1997, he joined forces with Hollywood Hulk Hogan and once imitated wrestling icon Sting to taunt him. The following summer Rodman and Hogan teamed up to face Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone. The match occurred months after Rodman's Chicago Bulls defeated Malone and the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.
Earlier this week, Rodman and Sting reunited at a wrestling convention. Their video is posted below:
BARKLEY TAKES AIM AT SAN ANTONIO AGAIN
It only took two seasons for reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to get involved in one of the longest running fueds in the NBA.
Wemby, welcome to Charles Barkley versus the women of San Antonio.
On Tuesday, Barkley gave Wembanyama a compliment while once again tearing down the women in the city he plays. During an segment of Inside The NBA, Barkley was speaking on the Spurs' second-year phenom.
He used Wemby's skinny frame to attack the city's women again.
"You know what's weird about Wemby? He's like the only person in San Antonio who can’t gain weight," Barkley said. "... I don't understand why this is the only skinny person in San Antonio."
This is nothing new for Barkley. He's often playfully criticized the women of San Antonio for the past decade or so, dating to the Spurs and Miami Heat playing in the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014. He has since apologized but makes a reference every now and then.
