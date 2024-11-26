Wrestling Legend Once Offered Emotional Support To Shaquille O'Neal
In the 1990s, NBA teams used a strategy called "Hack-A-Shaq" to make it easier to deal with legend Shaquille O'Neal.
It basically meant opponents fouled O'Neal much as possible because he struggled at the free throw line. At one point, O'Neal got so frustrated he sought the help of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.
After one game, O'Neal made a plea by saying, "Hulk, I need you."
Two games later, Hogan came to O'Neal's back by sitting courtside for the Orlando Magic's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hogan was in full wrestling gear.
"That's why I'm here," Hogan said to TNT's Craig Sager. "I'm not worried about the Three Stooges on Shaq's back. I'm here to make sure there's a fair game. If the Bulls get out of the line, or the Magic takes advantage of the Bulls, I'll body slam both teams on the court just like I did Andre The Giant."
Hogan and O'Neal had a relationship beforehand. O'Neal did a few promos with Hogan for the then-WWF. O'Neal also made several pro wrestling cameo appearances throughout his career.
"I got Shaq's back because I won the WCW title right in this building," Hogan said. "And Shaq was watching my back when I was here."
O'Neal was among the first NBA players to make a link with pro wrestling. It led to several others following his lead.
