WWE World Champion Once Felt Initially Disrespected By Michael Jordan
Former professional wrestler Mark Henry was thrilled at the opportunity to meet NBA great Michael Jordan at the Olympics.
Their initial encounter was shaky at "first" until Henry had to set the record straight. He told the story during a recent BallIsLife podcast appearance.
"I got to meet the great Michael Jordan," Henry said.
When asked if it was a good meeting, Henry said, "Not at first."
Henry claims Jordan was skeptical of his appearance at an event. Jordan was unaware of Henry, who was a world-class weightlifter.
"The way the story goes is Michael asked me, `Who are you," Henry said. "I didn't fit in. And he was like, `Who is this big guy?'
Henry, who later became world champion in the WWE, thought it was a sign of disrespect. So he immediately called out Jordan.
"And I understand that," Henry said. "But my mother used to say, be careful what you say but be more careful how you say it. And the way that he said it to me was very disrespectful I thought and I checked him about it and he apologized."
Jordan may have handled his own against the Monstars in Space Jam, but this would have been a much tougher fight. Henry held the title as the World's Strongest Man.
So what would have happened if a fight broke out?
"It would've made world news but it would've been good for me," Henry said.
