UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed After Belgium Eliminate Italy

Belgium beat Italy on Monday night to become the eighth and last team to qualify for the quarter-finals at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Tine De Caigny scored the winner as Belgium claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester City's Academy Stadium to finish second in Group D.

Belgium are the only team to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with fewer than six points in the group phase, having drawn 1-1 with Iceland in their opening game before losing 2-1 to France last week.

Belgium's players pictured celebrating after beating Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Elsewhere on Monday, Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty kick 11 minutes into added time to earn Iceland a 1-1 draw with France.

Although they lost their 100% record, France still qualified as Group D winners, while Iceland were eliminated despite being unbeaten in the tournament.

France have been handed a difficult route to the semi-finals as they must beat reigning champions Holland.

Meanwhile, Belgium's reward for coming second in Group D is a quarter-final clash with Sweden, who topped Group C ahead of Holland on goal difference.

Tournament hosts England will play Spain in the first quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

Germany vs Austria will be held in Brentford on Thursday, before the other two semi-finals take place in Leigh and Rotherham.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures

England vs Spain - AMEX Stadium, July 20 at 8pm
Germany vs Austria - Brentford Community Stadium, July 21 at 8pm
Sweden vs Belgium - Leigh Sports Village, July 22 at 8pm
France vs Holland - New York Stadium, July 23 at 8pm

Group A Final Standings

England topped Euro 2022 Group A with a +14 goal difference

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. England

3

3

0

0

14

0

+14

9

2. Austria

3

2

0

1

3

1

+2

6

3. Norway

3

1

0

2

4

10

-6

3

4. N. Ireland

3

0

0

3

1

11

-10

0

Group B Final Standings

Germany won Euro 2022 Group B ahead of pre-tournament favorites Spain

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. Germany

3

3

0

0

9

0

+9

9

2. Spain

3

2

0

1

5

3

+2

6

3. Denmark

3

1

0

2

1

5

-4

3

4. Finland

3

0

0

3

1

8

-7

0

Group C Final Standings

Sweden topped Euro 2022 Group C ahead of Holland on goal difference

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. Sweden

3

2

1

0

8

2

+6

7

2. Holland

3

2

1

0

8

4

+4

7

3. Switzerland

3

0

1

2

4

8

-4

1

4. Portugal

3

0

1

2

4

10

-6

1

Group D Final Standings

Iceland were eliminated despite being unbeaten in Euro 2022 Group D

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. France

3

2

1

0

8

3

+5

7

2. Belgium

3

1

1

1

3

3

0

4

3. Iceland

3

0

3

0

3

3

0

3

4. Italy

3

0

1

2

2

7

-5

1

