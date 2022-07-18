UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed After Belgium Eliminate Italy
Belgium beat Italy on Monday night to become the eighth and last team to qualify for the quarter-finals at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.
Tine De Caigny scored the winner as Belgium claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester City's Academy Stadium to finish second in Group D.
Belgium are the only team to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with fewer than six points in the group phase, having drawn 1-1 with Iceland in their opening game before losing 2-1 to France last week.
Elsewhere on Monday, Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty kick 11 minutes into added time to earn Iceland a 1-1 draw with France.
Although they lost their 100% record, France still qualified as Group D winners, while Iceland were eliminated despite being unbeaten in the tournament.
France have been handed a difficult route to the semi-finals as they must beat reigning champions Holland.
Meanwhile, Belgium's reward for coming second in Group D is a quarter-final clash with Sweden, who topped Group C ahead of Holland on goal difference.
Tournament hosts England will play Spain in the first quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.
Germany vs Austria will be held in Brentford on Thursday, before the other two semi-finals take place in Leigh and Rotherham.
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures
England vs Spain - AMEX Stadium, July 20 at 8pm
Germany vs Austria - Brentford Community Stadium, July 21 at 8pm
Sweden vs Belgium - Leigh Sports Village, July 22 at 8pm
France vs Holland - New York Stadium, July 23 at 8pm
Group A Final Standings
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1. England
3
3
0
0
14
0
+14
9
2. Austria
3
2
0
1
3
1
+2
6
3. Norway
3
1
0
2
4
10
-6
3
4. N. Ireland
3
0
0
3
1
11
-10
0
Group B Final Standings
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1. Germany
3
3
0
0
9
0
+9
9
2. Spain
3
2
0
1
5
3
+2
6
3. Denmark
3
1
0
2
1
5
-4
3
4. Finland
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0
Group C Final Standings
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1. Sweden
3
2
1
0
8
2
+6
7
2. Holland
3
2
1
0
8
4
+4
7
3. Switzerland
3
0
1
2
4
8
-4
1
4. Portugal
3
0
1
2
4
10
-6
1
Group D Final Standings
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1. France
3
2
1
0
8
3
+5
7
2. Belgium
3
1
1
1
3
3
0
4
3. Iceland
3
0
3
0
3
3
0
3
4. Italy
3
0
1
2
2
7
-5
1