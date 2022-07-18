UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed After Belgium Eliminate Italy

Belgium beat Italy on Monday night to become the eighth and last team to qualify for the quarter-finals at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Tine De Caigny scored the winner as Belgium claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester City's Academy Stadium to finish second in Group D.

Belgium are the only team to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with fewer than six points in the group phase, having drawn 1-1 with Iceland in their opening game before losing 2-1 to France last week.

Elsewhere on Monday, Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty kick 11 minutes into added time to earn Iceland a 1-1 draw with France.

Although they lost their 100% record, France still qualified as Group D winners, while Iceland were eliminated despite being unbeaten in the tournament.

France have been handed a difficult route to the semi-finals as they must beat reigning champions Holland.

Meanwhile, Belgium's reward for coming second in Group D is a quarter-final clash with Sweden, who topped Group C ahead of Holland on goal difference.

Tournament hosts England will play Spain in the first quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

Germany vs Austria will be held in Brentford on Thursday, before the other two semi-finals take place in Leigh and Rotherham.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures

England vs Spain - AMEX Stadium, July 20 at 8pm

Germany vs Austria - Brentford Community Stadium, July 21 at 8pm

Sweden vs Belgium - Leigh Sports Village, July 22 at 8pm

France vs Holland - New York Stadium, July 23 at 8pm

Group A Final Standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. England 3 3 0 0 14 0 +14 9 2. Austria 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 6 3. Norway 3 1 0 2 4 10 -6 3 4. N. Ireland 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

Group B Final Standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. Germany 3 3 0 0 9 0 +9 9 2. Spain 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 3. Denmark 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4 3 4. Finland 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

Group C Final Standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. Sweden 3 2 1 0 8 2 +6 7 2. Holland 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 7 3. Switzerland 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1 4. Portugal 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

Group D Final Standings