Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call

An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.

The man, wearing a replica Ecuador jersey, stood up during his team's 2-0 win over the host nation and made a money gesture using the fingers on his right hand.

This occurred shortly after Ecuador had seen an early goal disallowed by a VAR review.

It is assumed that the gesture was intended as an crude accusation that Qatar had paid match officials in return for favorable calls.

A Qatar supporter sat behind the man reacted furiously and shouted at him: "Shut your mouth and sit down."

Ecuador had an early goal disallowed during their 2-0 win over Qatar IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Any conspiracy theories about the officials favoring the host nation were extinguished 10 minutes later when Ecuador were awarded a penalty kick for a foul by Qatar keeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Enner Valencia, whose goal it was that had been ruled out, converted the spot-kick.

Valencia then scored again before half-time as Ecuador cruised to victory.

READ MORE: Qatar Make World Cup History As First Host Nation To Lose In Opening Game