Skip to main content

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele was too hot to handle for the Juventus defense at the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old treated fans in Dallas, where the temperature flirted around the 100°F mark, to two stunning solo goals in the first half.

Barca almost lost Dembele on a free transfer this summer after his contract ran down.

But two weeks after he effectively became a free agent, Barca announced that they has re-signed the French international on a new two-year deal.

Barca paid Dortmund more than £100 million for Dembele back in 2017.

He has failed to live up to that price tag for much of his Barca career, although he has looked like a £100m in glimpses.

Two such glimpses were captured on Tuesday.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas

The first was witnessed in the 34th minute after he collected the ball tight on the right touchline.

He toyed with Juan Cuadrado before dribbling past Alex Sandro twice and then lashing a right-footed shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Barca's lead only lasted five minutes before Moise Kean drew Juve level at the other end.

But this was the Dembele show and he had the ball in the net again within 28 seconds of Barca kicking off after Kean's equalizer.

Once again, he made Cuadrado look silly. This time he nutmegged the former Chelsea man before jinking around Manuel Locatelli to finish on his left foot.

Dembele was denied the chance to complete his hat-trick as he was one of six Barcelona players to be subbed off at half-time.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas
Watch

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Harry Maguire pictured at Sheffield's Bramall Lane to watch England vs Sweden in their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final
News

Harry Maguire And Victor Lindelof Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final In Sheffield

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
England's Alessia Russo pictured watching on as her back-heeled shot rolls into the Sweden net for a brilliant goal at Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden - Watch All The Goals Including Alessia Russo Stunner

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
England no.7 Beth Mead pictured shooting to score against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022
News

Beth Mead Ties Women's Euros Record As England Thrash Sweden In Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and agent Jorge Mendes (left) pictured en route to Manchester United's Carrington training center on July 26, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe (left), Neymar (center) and Lionel Messi (right) pictured in Japan during PSG's pre-season tour in 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe All Score As PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka In Japan

By Robert SummerscalesJul 25, 2022 8:32 AM EDT
Raphinha (right) pictured celebrating with his Barcelona teammates after scoring against Real Madrid in Las Vegas in July 2022
News

Barcelona Claim Deserved Pre-Season Win Over Real Madrid In Las Vegas Clasico

By Robert SummerscalesJul 24, 2022 1:08 AM EDT
Raphinha pictured shooting to score a brilliant goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in his first ever Clasico in July 2022
Watch

Watch Raphinha Score Clasico Golazo To Send Barcelona Fans Wild In Las Vegas

By Robert SummerscalesJul 24, 2022 12:04 AM EDT
Robert Lewandowski pictured wearing the no.12 on his Barcelona debut in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Makes Barcelona Debut Wearing No.12 Jersey

By Robert SummerscalesJul 23, 2022 11:30 PM EDT