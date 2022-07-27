Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele was too hot to handle for the Juventus defense at the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old treated fans in Dallas, where the temperature flirted around the 100°F mark, to two stunning solo goals in the first half.

Barca almost lost Dembele on a free transfer this summer after his contract ran down.

But two weeks after he effectively became a free agent, Barca announced that they has re-signed the French international on a new two-year deal.

Barca paid Dortmund more than £100 million for Dembele back in 2017.

He has failed to live up to that price tag for much of his Barca career, although he has looked like a £100m in glimpses.

Two such glimpses were captured on Tuesday.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas FOX Soccer

The first was witnessed in the 34th minute after he collected the ball tight on the right touchline.

He toyed with Juan Cuadrado before dribbling past Alex Sandro twice and then lashing a right-footed shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Barca's lead only lasted five minutes before Moise Kean drew Juve level at the other end.

But this was the Dembele show and he had the ball in the net again within 28 seconds of Barca kicking off after Kean's equalizer.

Once again, he made Cuadrado look silly. This time he nutmegged the former Chelsea man before jinking around Manuel Locatelli to finish on his left foot.

Dembele was denied the chance to complete his hat-trick as he was one of six Barcelona players to be subbed off at half-time.