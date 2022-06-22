Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku Is "Probably The Worst Premier League Signing Ever", Says Jamie O'Hara

Former Tottenham, Wolves and Fulham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has described Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as "probably the worst Premier League signing ever".

Chelsea spent £97.5 million to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan last August, seven years after his first spell at the London club had ended.

But just 12 months after making his mega-money return, Lukaku is set to leave Chelsea again.

Lukaku is expected to rejoin Inter on loan.

Romelu Lukaku pictured during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2022

Romelu Lukaku is set to leave Chelsea on loan

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea will receive a £6.9m loan fee, possibly rising to £10.3m depending on bonuses, for the 29-year-old forward, who is under contract with the Blues until 2026.

But it seems almost inevitable that Lukaku will go down as a poor investment from a financial point of view, as Chelsea look unlikely to ever recoup the majority of their initial £97.5m outlay.

Lukaku scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season.

But O'Hara believes that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could have done more to make Lukaku a success in his team.

O'Hara told Sky Sports News: "I would have kept him. I would have got my arm around him and said 'we need Lukaku at his best, this is a new era with new people'.

"Thomas Tuchel should have done better to keep him on side.

"You've got Reece James and Ben Chilwell back [from injury layoffs] this season, so he's a player that would've been massive for them. 

"But I think in the end he's lost his confidence, he's lost belief, the manager's lost belief and they've cut ties and moved on.

"But What a shocking move that is. Probably the worst Premier League signing ever. He hasn't even been at Chelsea a year and they paid £100million for him - ridiculous!"

Romelu Lukaku pictured during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2022
Watch

Romelu Lukaku Is "Probably The Worst Premier League Signing Ever", Says Jamie O'Hara

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured sitting on the bonnet of his Bugatti Veyron - before the car was crashed by one of his employees in Mallorca
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Promises To Pay After His $2.1m Car Crashed Into Mallorca Wall

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
News

World Cup Hosts Qatar Beaten By Northern Irish Champions Linfield In Country Vs Club Friendly

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured holding a Bayern Munich shirt after signing for the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool
News

How Sadio Mane Will Cost Bayern Munich Around £75m In Wages And Payments To Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured applauding Liverpool's fans in 2017
News

Sadio Mane Says He Will Still Support Liverpool After Leaving For Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured holding a Bayern Munich shirt after signing for the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool
News

Bayern Munich Unveil Sadio Mane As Liverpool Publish 584-World Tribute To Club "Legend"

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Todd Boehly Changes Chelsea Job Title As Marina Granovskaia's Exit Is Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Ryan Giggs pictured in charge of what proved to be his final match as Wales manager - a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in October 2020
News

Ryan Giggs Resigns As Wales Manager Ahead Of Domestic Violence Trial

By Robert SummerscalesJun 20, 2022
Raheem Sterling (left) and Bernardo Silva pictured playing for Manchester City in the 2021/22 season
Transfer Talk

Pep Guardiola: "I Don't Like To Keep Players At Man City That Are Unhappy"

By Robert SummerscalesJun 20, 2022