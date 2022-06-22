Romelu Lukaku Is "Probably The Worst Premier League Signing Ever", Says Jamie O'Hara

Former Tottenham, Wolves and Fulham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has described Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as "probably the worst Premier League signing ever".

Chelsea spent £97.5 million to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan last August, seven years after his first spell at the London club had ended.

But just 12 months after making his mega-money return, Lukaku is set to leave Chelsea again.

Lukaku is expected to rejoin Inter on loan.

Romelu Lukaku is set to leave Chelsea on loan IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea will receive a £6.9m loan fee, possibly rising to £10.3m depending on bonuses, for the 29-year-old forward, who is under contract with the Blues until 2026.

But it seems almost inevitable that Lukaku will go down as a poor investment from a financial point of view, as Chelsea look unlikely to ever recoup the majority of their initial £97.5m outlay.

Lukaku scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season.

But O'Hara believes that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could have done more to make Lukaku a success in his team.

O'Hara told Sky Sports News: "I would have kept him. I would have got my arm around him and said 'we need Lukaku at his best, this is a new era with new people'.

"Thomas Tuchel should have done better to keep him on side.

"You've got Reece James and Ben Chilwell back [from injury layoffs] this season, so he's a player that would've been massive for them.

"But I think in the end he's lost his confidence, he's lost belief, the manager's lost belief and they've cut ties and moved on.

"But What a shocking move that is. Probably the worst Premier League signing ever. He hasn't even been at Chelsea a year and they paid £100million for him - ridiculous!"