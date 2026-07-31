Fantasy Football No. 10 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the 10th Spot

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 10 overall pick. While you might not get a top-five player on my top 200 players list in the first round, you’re still getting a cornerstone piece for your roster.

On the flip side, you’ll have a bit of a wait between your second and third picks, your fourth and fifth picks and so on. As a result, it’s imperative to have a good strategy in mind.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the 10th pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 15 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 10 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to instead.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200.

Rounds 1 and 2

When you get beyond the top eight overall picks, there are a handful of similarly valued players to be had in the remainder of the first round, including James Cook, De’Von Achane, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson. But because featured backs are so hard to come by and I think Cook will be gone, I’m going with Achane as the No. 10 pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 10): De’Von Achane

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on my board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs Chase Brown and Omarion Hampton or wideouts Drake London and Nico Collins. You could also consider Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’ll take London to serve as this team’s No. 1 wideout.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 15): Drake London

Rounds 3 and 4

With a running back and a wide receiver on the roster, I’ll be taking the best available player at each position over the next few rounds. Based on ADP data, the best options here are RB Kyren Williams and receivers Chris Olave, and Rashee Rice. This is a personal-preference pick, but since I have a short turnaround in this round and the next, I’m going with Williams. He’s been one of the most productive, yet somewhat underrated running backs over the past two seasons.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 34): Kyren Williams

I’m going with my No. 2 wide receiver here and will select Tetairoa McMillan. He’s coming off a solid rookie season and should take his next step to fantasy stardom in Year 2. Look for the Panthers' alpha wideout to push into the top 15 in PPR points at the position in 2026.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 39): Tetairoa McMillan

Rounds 5 and 6

With two running backs and two wideouts on the roster, I’m next going with the best player available. I might also look at Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I need to fill that third wide receiver spot and will wait on a tight end. Carnell Tate, the new top option in the Titans’ passing game, is the best available option based on ADP and my rankings.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 58): Carnell Tate

Looking at ADP data, I think I’ll be fine waiting on the tight end position (assuming I didn’t take Warren). Instead, I’ll take a running back in this spot. ADP data suggests the best available options will be Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten or Chuba Hubbard. I’ll go with Price, who should be a weekly flex starter in Seattle (despite reports of a committee).

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 63): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so here I'm taking the best available player at either of those positions or tight end. Being a sucker for a good sleeper, I will grab Parker Washington as my No. 4 receiver. A league-winner at the end of last season, the versatile Washington could be the Jaguars’ top fantasy wide receiver in 2026.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 pick (No. 82): Parker Washington

I’m back with pick No. 87, and I’m looking at tight ends. ADP info suggests I’ll have my choice of Kyle Pitts Sr. or Sam LaPorta, and I’ll go with the former. It’s a pretty close call, though.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 87): Kyle Pitts Sr.

Rounds 9 and 10

I’ve waited on quarterback to this point, so now is the time to jump on the position. Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes is still on the board based on ADP (he’s the QB14 with an ADP of 101) at FootballGuys. I know he’s no longer elite, but Mahomes should still be a top-12 fantasy option.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 106): Patrick Mahomes

Next I’m taking either a second quarterback or my fourth running back with this pick. Since the former position is deeper, I’ll go with the best back. Per ADP, the top options are Rachaad White and Aaron Jones Sr., and I’m going with the former, who is the top back in Washington.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 111): Rachaad White

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, I’m taking a second quarterback to pair with Mahomes. The best options are Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough and Jordan Love. This is a personal preference pick based on this trio, but I’ll go with Mayfield, who I have ranked just slightly ahead of Shough and Love.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 130): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jayden Higgins, Jalen Coker and Jalen McMillan could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 135): Jayden Higgins

Round 13-plus

Some folks might think I’m crazy, but I’m 100 percent taking Brandon Aubrey in Round 13 if he’s available. He has scored a combined 407 points over the past two years in leagues that use fractional scoring. That ranks Aubrey 15th among running backs, 19th among wide receivers and third among tight ends. And, if we included Aubrey in the flex conversation, he would rank 35th overall … ahead of Devonta Smith, Javonte Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III.

Lastly, I’ll take the best available defense and a second tight end to round out the roster.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield

RBs - De’Von Achane, Kyren Williams, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Drake London, Tetairoa McMillan, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, Jayden Higgins

TEs - Kyle Pitts Sr., TBD

Ks - Brandon Aubrey

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